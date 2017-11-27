More warnings over volcanic ash from Bali volcano

Australian holidaymakers bound for Bali have had their plans thrown into disarray as a volcanic ash cloud forces the cancellation of flights.

Ash from Mount Agung's weekend eruption covered roads, cars and buildings near the volcano in the northeast of the island, while a red glow of what appeared to be magma faintly lit the plume.

The steam and ash rose more than six kilometres into the air, prompting warnings from authorities and dozens of flight cancellations.

AirAsia and Virgin Australia flights between Denpasar and Australia remained grounded last night.

Jetstar was forced to cancel numerous flights on Saturday and the following morning but was back on schedule by last night.

Qantas flights continued to operate.

Indonesia's Volcano Observatory Notice for Aviation (VONA) rose to red - its highest level - last night.

However, officials said the airport would remain open for now as the ash could be avoided.