More warnings over volcanic ash from Bali volcano

The island's main airport remains open despite the ongoing eruptions from Mt Agung.
00:17
1
The surge of water uprooted a tree in town of Roxburgh and caused quite the scene for onlookers.

Raw video: Amazing footage shows tree hurtling down swollen Otago river, before ploughing into bridge

2
Phil Gifford says if it were not a Pacific team playing England, the referee would have double-checked the video replay.

Ref's decision not to refer Tongan no-try to TMO had 'unconscious racist element' to it, says Phil Gifford

3
Hobson's Pledge is described as being out of touch and shows that Don Brash is searching for something to do.

Don Brash 'utterly sick' of use of Te Reo Maori by reporters

01:03
4
Barrett says he doesn't feel he's reached his peak yet.

Watch humble Beauden Barrett & Portia Woodman respond after being named best rugby players on earth

03:49
5
Phil Gifford says if it were not a Pacific team playing England, the referee would have double-checked the video replay.

'Racial element' to Tonga being denied their RLWC, commentator says

00:35
A massive downpour and thunderstorms have seen the Otago town of Roxburgh cut-off following landslips and flooding.

Video: Town cut off as flooding, slips cause considerable damage to Central Otago roads

01:57
It will open to the public from December 15 but today locals were given the first tour.

Major road north to Blenheim set to open one year after Kaikoura quake

02:29
New Zealand’s repeated offer to rehome 150 of the men has been rejected.

Hundreds protest across Australia for release of Manus Island refugees

01:56
Liam Fox is in New Zealand to help lay the ground work for free trade talks.

UK trade secretary says NZ meat industry won't be worse off after Brexit

00:50
Hundreds have shown up to voice their anger at the referee’s decision not to look at a possible last minute try.

Thousands of Tongan fans take to Auckland streets to protest their side's controversial loss in RLWC semi-final

