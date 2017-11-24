More US, Russian ships join search for missing Argentine submarine

Argentina's navy says that US and Russian ships carrying remotely operated vehicles capable of deep seafloor searches are joining other vessels hunting for an Argentine submarine that went missing in the South Atlantic 19 days ago.

Navy spokesman Enrique Balbi said Monday that Russia's Yantar oceanographic research ship will arrive to the search area Tuesday (local time).

The US Atlantis research vessel is expected to arrive Saturday (local time).

They will join five vessels from Argentina and a Chilean ship combing the area of some 4,000 square kilometres.

An explosion occurred near the time and place where the ARA San Juan sub went missing with 44 crew members on November 15.