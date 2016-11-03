 

More troops, more training, more ships: The Pentagon gets the biggest budget it's ever seen - NZ$964b

It's the biggest budget the Pentagon has ever seen: $700 billion USD ($964b NZD).

The Pentagon.

The Pentagon (file picture).

That's far more in defense spending than America's two nearest competitors, China and Russia, and will mean the military can foot the bill for thousands more troops, more training, more ships and a lot else.

And next year it would rise to $716 billion USD ($986b NZD).

Together, the two-year deal provides what Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says is needed to pull the military out of a slump in combat readiness at a time of renewed focus on the stalemated conflict in Afghanistan and the threat of war on the Korean peninsula.

The budget bill that President Donald Trump signed today includes huge spending increases for the military: The Pentagon will get $94 billion USD ($130b NZD) more this budget year than last -- a 15.5 percent jump.

The increase is being sold as a fix for a broader set of problems, including a deficit of training, a need for more hi-tech missile defenses, and the start of a complete recapitalisation of the nuclear weapons arsenal.

Every secretary of defence since 2011, when the Congress passed a law setting firm limits on military and domestic spending, has complained that spending caps set by the Budget Control Act were squeezing the military so hard that the number of ready-to-fight combat units was dwindling.

Aging equipment was stacking up, troops were not getting enough training and the uncertain budget outlook was clouding America's future.

"I cannot overstate the negative impact to our troops and families' morale from all this budget uncertainty," Mattis said just hours before the House and Senate approved the deal.

