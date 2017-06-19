 

More than 60 people killed in forest fires in Portugal

Fire crews continue to battle the blaze north-east of Lisbon.
The Kiwis destroyed Team USA by 1 minute 12 seconds in an emphatic win on Bermuda's Great Sound.

Recap: Jimmy Spithill tries to get inside Team NZ's head - 'when you have five days, man, that's a lot of time to make changes'

Watch: Four-in-a-row! Burling humiliates Spithill as Team NZ take 3-0 America's Cup lead

Watch: Four-in-a-row! Burling humiliates Spithill as Team NZ take 3-0 America's Cup lead

Oracle went for a hail mary penalty as race three slipped away from them in Bermuda.

Watch: Team NZ, Oracle in high stakes game of chicken as things get testy in America's Cup race three

Burling won the start again, then NZ sailed a perfect race to sail into the distance.

Watch: Team NZ rocket ship does it again! Kiwis blitz despondent Jimmy Spithill in America's Cup race three

Live stream: Breakfast

Recap: Jimmy Spithill tries to get inside Team NZ's head - 'when you have five days, man, that's a lot of time to make changes'

Recap: Jimmy Spithill tries to get inside Team NZ's head - 'when you have five days, man, that's a lot of time to make changes'

Re-live all the action from a pulsating day of America's Cup finals action.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

The new route is made up of twin tunnels which connect two motorways to the west and south of the city.

Watch: The moment Auckland's $1.4 billion Waterview Tunnel is officially opened by PM Bill English

Bill English did the honours today, opening the major piece of transport infrastructure.

Video: Team New Zealand 1, Oracle 0 - Kiwis hammer USA on race day one to take America's Cup advantage

Peter Burling and his Kiwi crew had a near perfect day against Jimmy Spithill on Bermuda's Great Sound today.

Watch: Thriller! Team NZ, Oracle neck-and-neck until late blunder lets Burling fly to second straight victory

Re-live a morning of high drama as Team NZ incredibly put Oracle to the sword, with two convincing wins on day one of the America's Cup match.



 
