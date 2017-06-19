More than 60 killed, including four kids, in horrifying Portuguese forest fire

More than 1500 firefighters in Portugal are still battling to control major wildfires in the central region of the country, where one blaze killed 62 people.

Reinforcements are due to arrive today, including more water-dropping planes from Spain, France and Italy as part of a European Union cooperation program.

Portugal is observing three days of national mourning after 62 people were killed in a wildfire yesterday around the town of Pedrogao Grande, which is by far the deadliest on record.

Just over 1000 firefighters are still attending that blaze about 150 kilometers north of Lisbon.