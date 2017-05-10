 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

World


More than 50 people injured by car bomb blast in Thailand

share

Source:

Associated Press

Suspected insurgents in Thailand detonated a car bomb outside a busy shopping centre in the south of the country, wounding more than 50 people in a huge blast that ripped the building apart and sent people running for their lives.

People ran for their lives after the blast in the city of Pattani overnight.
Source: 1 NEWS

The attackers initially set off a small bomb outside the mall before triggering explosives planted in a pick-up truck at the shopping centre's entrance in the city of Pattani, said police Captain Preecha Prachumchai, who was investigating the blast. The military had earlier said the initial blast was firecrackers.

The explosion occurred at one of Thailand's Big C shopping centres, a major grocery and retail chain.

Footage of the scene aired on Thai television stations showed a huge black plume of smoke rising skyward from the blackened building as rescue workers doused the flames and soldiers stood by.

Preecha said more than 50 people had been wounded. Pattani Hospital posted on its board of emergency room patients that 52 people were injured from the incident.

No deaths have been reported.

Muslim separatists have waged a bloody insurgency for years in Thailand's three southernmost provinces, the only ones with Muslim majorities in the predominantly Buddhist country. More than 6,500 people have been killed since 2004.

Related

00:07
A Kiwi woman was one of many who suffered minor burns.

Kiwi woman suffers burns at NYE celebration in Thailand

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:40
1

Surprise! Ed Sheeran performing in Auckland and Dunedin in March 2018

03:45
2
The attack on train enthusiast Mike Bradshaw has shaken the Kawakawa community.

Images: Do you recognise these young men wanted over brutal attack on community stalwart in Bay of Islands?

3

Live stream: Breakfast

00:45
4
The star also is content to rave about our wine, as Seven Sharp's Shavaughn Ruakere found out.

Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn happy to set people straight about New Zealand

00:15
5
Ten people were hospitalised after a tower-drop ride malfunctioned in Turkey.

Video: Terrifying moment amusement park ride malfunctions, slamming riders into the ground

01:58
Taranaki District Health Board says drastic measures were needed to deal with the 14-year-old.

Mother of autistic teen says health system has let her son down by locking him up under Mental Health Act

Taranaki District Health Board says drastic measures were needed to deal with the 14-year-old.

01:52
A new innovation in farming sector looking to force rethink on preference for lean meat.

Could the way this lamb is produced be a game changer?

A new innovation in farming sector looking to force rethink on preference for lean meat.

02:12
Act MP David Seymour, and others, are calling for blasphemy libel laws to be scrapped.

'It's bad to have a law that we're probably all breaking just about every God damn day' - MP

Act MP David Seymour and others are calling for blasphemy libel laws to be scrapped.

Bennett is already an associate finance minister so offers stability but Bridges offers a fresher face.

Protesters were 'more aggressive than I'd previously seen' - Paula Bennett tells court she feared repeat of Steven Joyce dildo attack

The deputy PM has taken the witness stand in Chester Borrows' careless driving case.

00:29
Kai Yip Cheung will spend a minimum of nine years inside after the was sentenced in the High Court in Auckland.

Video: The moment man is sentenced to 15 years in prison over New Zealand Customs' $176m meth bust

Kai Yip Cheung was sentenced in the High Court in Auckland today.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ