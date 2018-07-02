More than 40 people injured after bus slams head-on into ambulance in Germany

Source:Associated Press
A bus carrying 42 children and six supervisors crashed head-on into an oncoming ambulance near the city of Cismar in Germany today.
According to the police, the bus crashed into the ambulance as it dodged a standing vehicle.
All passengers on the bus were injured, including one child and one supervisor, who had serious injuries and were taken to a hospital by rescue helicopters.
