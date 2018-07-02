 

More than 40 people injured after bus slams head-on into ambulance in Germany

A bus carrying 42 children and six supervisors crashed head-on into an oncoming ambulance near the city of Cismar in Germany today.

All passengers on the bus were injured in the incident.
According to the police, the bus crashed into the ambulance as it dodged a standing vehicle.

All passengers on the bus were injured, including one child and one supervisor, who had serious injuries and were taken to a hospital by rescue helicopters.

