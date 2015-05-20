More than 300 litres of alcohol seized in dry Australian community

Source:AAP
More than 300 litres of alcohol has been seized in a dry indigenous community in far north Queensland.
Police uncovered the alcohol in the early hours of New Year's Day when they intercepted a four-wheel drive at Kowanyama, where the supply of alcohol is illegal.
The haul, which included 57 casks of wine, would have been sold on the streets at inflated prices, with police estimating the grog would have fetched more than $14,500 (NZD).
