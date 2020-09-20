More than 300 detained at Belarus women's march

Police in the capital of Belarus cracked down sharply on a women's protest march demanding the authoritarian president's resignation, arresting more than 300 including an elderly woman who has become a symbol of the six weeks of protest that have roiled the country.

Police officer detains a woman during an opposition rally to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus. Source: Associated Press

More than 2,000 women took part in the march in Minsk. Such anti-government marches have become a regular feature of the unprecedented wave of large, persistent protests that began after the August 9 presidential election.

Officials said President Alexander Lukashenko won a sixth term in office with 80 per cent support in that vote but opponents and some poll workers say the results were rigged.

During Lukashenko's 26 years in office, he has consistently repressed opposition and independent news media.

Large demonstrations have been held in cities throughout the country and some protests in Minsk have attracted crowds estimated at up to 200,000 people.

The human rights group Viasna said more than 320 people were arrested at march.

"There were so many people detained that lines formed at the prisoner transports," Viasna member Valentin Stepanovich told The Associated Press.