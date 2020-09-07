TODAY |

More than 200 people airlifted to safety amid fast-moving California wildfires

Source:  Associated Press

More than 200 people were airlifted to safety today after a fast-moving wildfire trapped them in a popular camping area in California's Sierra National Forest.

The fires started in the middle of a record heatwave.

It is one of several fires that broke out amid record-breaking temperatures that baked the state.

The California Office of Emergency Services said Black Hawk and Chinook helicopters were used for the rescues that began yesterday.

A photo tweeted by the National Guard showed at least 20 evacuees crammed inside one helicopter, crouched on the floor clutching their belongings.

Yesterday, columns of smoke rose above San Bernardino County as the fire, dubbed El Dorado, devoured hundreds of acres of brush on slopes above foothill suburbs.

Helicopters were dropping water on the flames, while air tankers bombarded the flanks of the fire with retardant.

The fire started in the Oak Glen area about 40 kilometres east of San Bernadino.

Evacuations were ordered for Oak Glen, Mountain Home Village, Forest Falls and part of Yucaipa.

Officials had warned of fire danger in the region as the heatwave peaked.

