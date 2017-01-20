 

More than 20 young Indian children killed in horrific school bus collision

A truck loaded with sand collided with a school bus early today, killing at least 24 young children in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

In this image from video, people gather at the site where a truck loaded with sand collided with a school bus in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. The collision early Thursday killed over 20 children. (KK Production via AP)

People gather at the site where a truck loaded with sand collided with a school bus in the northern India, killing over 20 children.

Source: Associated Press

At least two dozen other children were injured when the speeding truck collided head-on with the bus, said Javeed Ahmed, the state's top police official.

The children, between the ages of three and 14, were studying at a school in the town of Etah.

Another police officer, Daljeet Chaudhry, said visibility was low due to dense fog.

Police officer Parasuram Singh said the truck driver suffered serious injuries to his legs, which were amputated at a hospital.

The area is about 270 kilometres southeast of New Delhi.

State education authorities had closed all schools in the district because of a severe cold wave, and Ahmed said authorities would check why the school had stayed open.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his condolences, saying: "Anguished by tragic accident in UP's Etah. I share the pain of the bereaved families & condole (the) passing away of young children."

Mother of 8-year-old Janeesh, second left, mourns the death of her son in an accident in Bhagwanpura village, near Etah, India, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. A truck loaded with sand collided with a school bus early Thursday, killing more than 20 young children in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, police said. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Mother of 8-year-old Janeesh, second left, mourns the death of her son in a bus crash in northern India.

Source: Associated Press

Accidents are common on Indian roads, with most blamed on reckless driving, poorly maintained roads and aging vehicles.

