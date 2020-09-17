TODAY |

More than 20 workers hurt after two cranes collide at Texas construction site

Source:  Associated Press

Two cranes collided today at a construction site in Austin, Texas, causing one of them to partially collapse and injuring at least 22 workers who were sent scrambling for safety, authorities said

Your playlist will load after this ad

More than 20 workers were hurt in the workplace accident. Source: Associated Press

The cranes collided and got tangled several stories above a building under construction a few miles north of downtown in a rapidly growing neighborhood that includes residential, retail and office space. The development also includes a children's hospital near the accident site.

Austin-Travis County EMS spokesman Darren Noak said at a news conference that 22 workers were hurt, including 16 who were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. The cause of the accident was still under investigation.

Most of the injuries occurred when workers scrambled away from the accident scene, Noak said.

One of the crane operators was still inside the crane cabin about 150 feet above the ground more than an hour after the accident, though that crane didn't appear to be damaged. Authorities said the operator was safe and that rescuers would go get him if necessary, but that his presence was helping to stabilize the crane.

Fire Department Capt. Mark Bridge said the cranes' bases were stable and that investigators didn't believe they were in danger of falling over.

Diane Stewart, who lives near the construction site, said she heard the collision while out for a walk.

"It was so loud. It's just something you wouldn't hear on your normal day, you know," she said.

World
Accidents
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:30
NZ officially in a recession after GDP sees sharpest fall on record, but Govt says it could've been worse
2
Man breaks out of managed isolation facility in Rotorua, found 30 minutes later
3
Jacinda Ardern to face awkward day, exactly one month out from election
4
Dunedin man sentenced for trapping, drowning eight cats - three of which were pregnant
5
Medsafe issues warning after Elevacity 'happy coffee' found to contain class C drug
MORE FROM
World
MORE

German authorities suspend 29 police officers suspected of sharing far-right propaganda in online chats
00:51

Hurricane Sally hits US coast with 165km/h winds and rain measured in feet

Global economic outlook after Covid-19 not as bad as expected - report

'No basis to have the Queensland border shut' - NSW Premier declares state Covid-19 hotspot-free