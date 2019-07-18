TODAY |

More than 20 presumed dead after arson attack at Japanese animation studio

Associated Press
More From
World
Asia
Crime and Justice
Movies
Television

More than 20 people are presumed dead after an arson attack at a Japanese animation studio in Kyoto today.

A man burst into the famous animation production studio in Kyoto and started a fire this morning (local time), killing multiple people and leaving at least 35 others injured, some critically, Japanese authorities said.

The fire broke out at a three-story building of Kyoto Animation in Uji city in southern Kyoto, after the suspect spread an unidentified liquid that set off the blaze, Kyoto prefectural police and fire department officials said.

The latest report has 20 people presumed dead of severe burns, according to fire department officials. 

The suspect was also injured and taken to a hospital, officials said. Police are investigating the man on suspicion of arson.

Footage on Japan's NHK national television showed gray smoke billowing from the charred building.

Rescue officials set up a tent outside the studio building to provide first aid and sort out the injured.

Fire department officials say more than 70 people were in the building at the time of the fire, but most of them ran outside.

The fire was almost extinguished hours later, and firefighters were searching for anyone left behind.

Kyoto Animation, better known as KyoAni, was founded in 1981 as an animation and comic book production studio, and is known for mega-hit stories featuring high school girls, including "Lucky Star," ''K-On!" and "Haruhi Suzumiya."

, western Japan, Thursday, July 18, 2019. Kyoto prefectural police said the fire broke out Thursday morning after a man burst into it and spread unidentified liquid and put fire.(Kyodo News via AP)
Smoke billows from a three-story building of Kyoto Animation in a fire in Kyoto. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
Asia
Crime and Justice
Movies
Television
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:08
The number of people getting benefits has shot up dramatically in the last year.
Number of Kiwis getting benefits has risen dramatically, Govt figures show
2
Singh came off the bench at halftime for Bayern's first team.
Kiwi footballer Sarpreet Singh makes debut with Bayern Munich first team against Arsenal
3
River Jayden was shopping with her partner for cross-stitch at the Lincraft Bush Inn on Sunday, when she said the incident happened.
Christchurch craft store accused of racial profiling - 'I barely touched anything'
4
Many Kiwis crank up the electric blanket on these cold winter nights.
Taranaki mum issues warning after electric blanket fire destroys home
5
Tolley told Lily Dorrance, 17, to stop reading from notes while she spoke in Youth Parliament.
Youth MP speaking about friend's suicide reduced to tears by National MP Anne Tolley - 'I'm so sorry if I upset anyone'
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Australian siblings who refused to pay income tax due to religious beliefs ordered to pay $2.3m
00:33
Farid Ahmed, who lost his wife of 24 years on March 15, was invited to Washington DC so the President could meet victims of religious prosecution.

Watch: Christchurch mosque attacks survivor meets President Trump at White House - 'Thank you for supporting us'
00:24
Aria Hill was hit in the back of the head while golfing with her dad south of Salt Lake City, Utah.

Girl, six, dies after accidentally being struck by dad's golf ball in US

Elon Musk reveals plans for 'symbiosis with artificial intelligence', teasing human trials for Neuralink brain chip