 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


More than 20 people killed after wall collapses at wedding in northern India

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Five children were among the dead and dozens more were injured.
Source: 1 NEWS

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:50
1
Breakfast weatherman Matt McLean has the latest weather forecast.

Much of North Island in for a soaking today with heavy rain continuing and potential thunderstorms


2

Live stream: Breakfast

3

Watch your speed: Locations of new speed cameras around NZ revealed


00:53
4
The top of the North Island is expected to be hit by severe thunderstorms bringing heavy rain and strong winds.

Civil Defence on alert as wild weather is set to hit much of NZ tonight and tomorrow

5

'Give them a big hug' - Auckland car crash victim hopes locals can help find two people who saved her life 10 years ago

01:42
A $50m drilling project is about to begin to search for drinkable water beneath the capital's harbour.

Wellingtonians could soon be drinking water from beneath the harbour

A $50m drilling project is about to begin to search for drinkable water beneath the capital's harbour.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.

00:45
He nearly talked himself into corner this morning. But not quite.

Video: Dan Carter tries to talk up the Lions moments after Hall of Fame induction - in London - but won't back them!

Carter was inducted into the Rugby Players Association's hall of fame this morning in London.

01:19
Jack Tame and Professor Grant Schofield discuss the Government’s latest guidelines for the amount of exercise and sleep young Kiwis should be getting.

'Boundaries' needed around screen time which is cutting into children's sleep time, public health expert warns parents

Professor Grant Schofield said 6/10 primary school kids' screen time isn't limited.

00:17
The incident unfolded on the water in Bermuda.

Watch: Over she goes! Oracle capsizes spectacularly AGAIN in today's America's Cup training session

The accident happened earlier this morning as the team were testing out their pre-start routine.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ