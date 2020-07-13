TODAY |

More than 20 injured in large amphibious assault ship blaze at US naval base

Source:  Associated Press

Twenty-one people suffered minor injuries in an explosion and fire today on board a ship at Naval Base San Diego, military officials said.

The 225-amphibious assault vessel USS Bonhomme Richard was docked at Naval Base San Diego when a fire broke out. Source: Associated Press

The blaze was reported shortly before 9am (local time) on USS Bonhomme Richard, said Mike Raney, a spokesman for Naval Surface Force, US Pacific Fleet.

Seventeen sailors and four civilians were hospitalized with “non-life threatening injuries”, Raney said in a brief statement. He didn't provide additional details.

Previously, officials said at least one person was treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire was under investigation. It wasn't immediately known where on the 255-metre amphibious assault vessel the blast and the fire occurred.

The flames sent up a huge plume of dark smoke visible around San Diego.

San Diego is the Bonhomme Richard's home port and it was undergoing routine maintenance at the time of the fire.

About 160 sailors and officers were on board, Raney said — far fewer than the thousand typically on the ship when it's on active duty.

The ship has the capacity to deploy and land helicopters, smaller boats and amphibious vehicles.

Two other docked ships, USS Fitzgerald and USS Russell, were moved to berths away from the fire, Raney said.

World
North America
Defence
