More than $20,000 raised for Queensland shark attack victim with fiancee expecting third child

An online fundraising effort to help an Australian shark attack victim and his fiancee has reached more than $20,000 on GoFundMe.

Glenn Dickson, 26, was attacked while spearfishing near Hinchinbrook Island, off the coast of Cardwell in Far North Queensland, on Saturday.

His friends tied a tourniquet around his leg and took him to shore where he was then airlifted by helicopter to a Cairns hospital for emergency surgery where he remains in a critical condition.

A GoFundMe page was set up on Saturday, and has received more than 200 donations totalling $AU18,995 ($NZ20,273) as of 6.30am today.

It is aiming to raise $AU50,000 to help Mr Dickson's family with expenses.

"Whilst Glenn recovers (which will not be an easy road ahead) The bills still come flowing in," the page reads.