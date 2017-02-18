More than $20,000 raised for Queensland shark attack victim with fiancee expecting third child

Source:
An online fundraising effort to help an Australian shark attack victim and his fiancee has reached more than $20,000 on GoFundMe.
Glenn Dickson, 26, was attacked while spearfishing near Hinchinbrook Island, off the coast of Cardwell in Far North Queensland, on Saturday.
His friends tied a tourniquet around his leg and took him to shore where he was then airlifted by helicopter to a Cairns hospital for emergency surgery where he remains in a critical condition.
A GoFundMe page was set up on Saturday, and has received more than 200 donations totalling $AU18,995 ($NZ20,273) as of 6.30am today.
It is aiming to raise $AU50,000 to help Mr Dickson's family with expenses.
"Whilst Glenn recovers (which will not be an easy road ahead) The bills still come flowing in," the page reads.
"Rent/car payments/insurances/food; fuel etc as well as the addition of Glenn and Jessie Lee's third bundle of joy in June.. to be able to take this burden off of this wonderful family would help in some ways, ease the pain of watching the man they love tackle the biggest emotional and physical hurdle of his life."
