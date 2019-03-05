TODAY |

More than 1500 live exotic turtles found stuffed in luggage in Philippines

Associated Press
Philippine authorities have found more than 1500 live exotic turtles stuffed inside luggage at Manila's airport.

The various types of turtles were found yesterday inside four pieces of luggage left behind by a Filipino passenger arriving at Ninoy Aquino International Airport on a Philippine Airlines flight from Hong Kong, Customs officials said.

The 1529 turtles were turned over to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources' Wildlife Traffic Monitoring Unit.

Convictions for the illegal trading of wildlife are punishable by a prison sentence of up to two years and a fine of up to NZ$5671.

In 2018, Philippine authorities turned over to the DENR a total of 560 wildlife and endangered species, including 250 geckos and 254 corals, smuggled through air parcels, baggage and shipments, according to Customs.

