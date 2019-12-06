TODAY |

More than 140,000 people, mostly young children, died of measles last year - WHO

Source:  1 NEWS

It's outrageous how many children are dying from measles, the World Health Organization's director general says.

Source: 1 NEWS

According to new data released by WHO and the US Centers for Disease Control today, more than 142,000 people died of the preventable disease last year.

Most of those dying are children under five years old, WHO director general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says.

"The fact that any child dies from a vaccine-preventable disease like measles is frankly an outrage and a collective failure to protect the world's most vulnerable children."

There were nearly 10 million cases last year amid a worldwide surge of deadly measles outbreaks.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The death toll has risen to 63 today, December 6. Source: 1 NEWS

But this year, there have been three times as many cases reported than at the same point in 2018.

"To save lives, we must ensure everyone can benefit from vaccines, which means investing in immunisation and quality healthcare as a right for all," Dr Adhanom Ghebreyesus says.

The data release comes as Samoa battles a fatal measles epidemic which has swept through the island nation.

So far, 63 people have died, most of them children under four years old, and 4357 have been diagnosed with the disease.

Your playlist will load after this ad

1 NEWS’ Pacific Correspondent spoke with Afamasaga Lepuiai Rico Tupai on the morning of December 6. Source: Breakfast

In New Zealand, children usually receive their first measles vaccination at 15 months old, followed by a second at four years old.

An outbreak in Auckland has prompted DHBs to bring the schedule forward in some cases; babies heading to an area with a serious outbreak, either in Auckland or overseas, can get their first dose from six months old before receiving their usual scheduled ones.

World
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Three people killed in crash near Kaikōura, SH1 closed
2
New All Blacks coach welcome at the Chiefs, says Warren Gatland
3
Woman stabbed today at Wellington park didn't know her attacker, police reveal
4
Jeremy Wells' birthday tribute to Hilary Barry nearly brings her to tears
5
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Defying the odds, Ka'iulani celebrates fifth birthday at home after battle with rare cancer
02:49

Another baby dies as Samoa measles death toll climbs to 63
01:43

All Blacks could donate brains to concussion research after new research initiative
01:18

'Don't mess with me', Nancy Pelosi tells reporter who asked her if she 'hates' Donald Trump