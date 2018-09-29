More than $100k seized by police following highway crash in NSW

Over $100,000 in cash suspected of being the proceeds of crime has been seized by police after a highway crash in southwest NSW.

The alleged loot was found in a carry bag after officers tracked down the driver of a ute which left Goldfields Way and rolled several times near the township of Temora yesterday, police said.

The 48-year-old man, who suffered only minor injuries in the crash, had hitched a ride into town and was later charged with dealing with the proceeds of crime and negligent driving.