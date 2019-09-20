More than 1000 rescues, evacuations as Tropical Storm Imelda soaks Texas

The slow-churning remnants of Tropical Storm Imelda dangerously flooded parts of Texas and Louisiana today, scrambling rescue crews and volunteers with boats to reach scores of stranded drivers and families trapped in their homes during a relentless downpour that drew comparisons to Hurricane Harvey two years ago.

Officials in Harris County, which includes Houston, said there had been a combination of at least 1000 high-water rescues and evacuations to get people to shelter. More than 900 flights were cancelled or delayed in Houston, and further north on the Texas Gulf Coast, authorities warned that a levee could break near Beaumont in Jefferson County.

The National Weather Service said radar estimates suggested that Jefferson County was deluged with more than 40 inches of rain in a span of just 72 hours.

"The water kept rising. It kept rising. I couldn't believe it," said Ruby Trahan Robinson, 63. She uses a wheelchair and had a portable oxygen tank while getting settled into a shelter at city hall in the small town of China, just outside Beaumont.

"It rolled in like a river," she said.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner evoked the memory of Harvey — which dumped more than 50 inches of rain on the nation's fourth-largest city in 2017 — while pleading with residents to stay put. City officials said they had received more than 1500 high-water rescue calls to 911, most from drivers stuck on flooded roads, but authorities described a number of them as people who were inconvenienced and not in immediate danger.

Splendora Police Lt. Troy Teller, left, Cpl. Jacob Rutherford and Mike Jones pull a boat carrying Anita McFadden and Fred Stewart from their flooded neighbourhood inundated by rain from Tropical Depression Imelda. Source: Associated Press

Turner said the city had no reports of injuries as Imelda's intensity finally began to weaken.

Imelda is the first named storm to impact the Houston area since Harvey hovered for days and inundated the flood-prone Gulf Coast. That storm dumped more than 1.5 metres of water near the Louisiana border, and two years later, it looked in some places like Harvey was playing out all over again.

A massive Houston furniture store became a shelter for evacuees. Live television footage showed firefighters rescuing stranded truckers on major highways. On social media, people posted that water was quickly seeping into their home and asked for help.

Large swaths of Interstate 10 were turned into waterways and closed. And even as the intensity of the storm weakened, Harris County officials warned that some of their 4.7 million residents might not see high waters recede in their neighbourhoods until the weekend.

"We're still putting water on top of water," said Jeff Linder, meteorologist of the Harris County Flood Control District.

In Winnie, a town of about 3200 people 95 kilometres east of Houston, a hospital was evacuated. Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said emergency workers completed more than 300 rescues overnight and some residents were up on their roofs because of rising floodwaters.

A flooded out car is stranded in high water off U.S. 59 as rain from Tropical Depression Imelda inundated the area. Source: Associated Press

During Harvey, Beaumont's only pump station was swamped by floodwaters, leaving residents without water service for more than a week. The Jefferson County sheriff's office said in a Facebook post that residents of an area where a levy was deteriorating should use their boats to pick up neighbors and carry them to safety.

Thunderstorms had spawned several weak tornadoes in the Baytown area, about 40 kilometres east of Houston, damaging trees, barns and sheds and causing minor damage to some homes and vehicles.

The National Hurricane Center said Imelda weakened to a tropical depression after making landfall as a tropical storm Wednesday near Freeport, Texas, with maximum sustained winds of 64 km/h.