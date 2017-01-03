More than 1000 migrants attempt to reach Spanish border

More than 50 Moroccan and Spanish border guards were injured repelling around 1,100 African migrants who attempted to storm a border fence and enter Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, Spanish authorities said yesterday.

A migrant was found inside the dashboard of a car trying to be smuggled into Spain. Source: Twitter: Spanish Civil Guard

A regional government spokesman told The Associated Press that 50 Moroccan and five Spanish border guards were injured yesterday when the large group of migrants tried to enter Spain.

Police also detained two Moroccans who were trying to smuggle migrants hidden in a suitcase and a car into Ceuta yesterday.

The spokesman said two migrants managed to reach Spanish soil. Both were injured in scaling the six-meter (20-foot) -high border fence and were taken to a hospital by Spanish police.

A further 100 migrants climbed the fence, but Spanish agents sent them directly back to Morocco.

Last month, more than 400 migrants succeeded in breaching Ceuta's fence in one of the biggest crossing attempts of recent years.

Hundreds of sub-Saharan African migrants living illegally in Morocco try to enter Ceuta and Melilla, Spain's other North African enclave, each year in hope of getting to Europe.