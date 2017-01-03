 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


More than 1000 migrants attempt to reach Spanish border

share

Sources:

Associated Press | 1 NEWS

More than 50 Moroccan and Spanish border guards were injured repelling around 1,100 African migrants who attempted to storm a border fence and enter Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, Spanish authorities said yesterday.

A migrant was found inside the dashboard of a car trying to be smuggled into Spain.

A migrant was found inside the dashboard of a car trying to be smuggled into Spain.

Source: Twitter: Spanish Civil Guard

A regional government spokesman told The Associated Press that 50 Moroccan and five Spanish border guards were injured yesterday when the large group of migrants tried to enter Spain.

Police also detained two Moroccans who were trying to smuggle migrants hidden in a suitcase and a car into Ceuta yesterday. 

The spokesman said two migrants managed to reach Spanish soil. Both were injured in scaling the six-meter (20-foot) -high border fence and were taken to a hospital by Spanish police. 

A further 100 migrants climbed the fence, but Spanish agents sent them directly back to Morocco.

Last month, more than 400 migrants succeeded in breaching Ceuta's fence in one of the biggest crossing attempts of recent years.

Hundreds of sub-Saharan African migrants living illegally in Morocco try to enter Ceuta and Melilla, Spain's other North African enclave, each year in hope of getting to Europe.

Most migrants who try to cross are intercepted on the spot and returned to Morocco. Those that make it over the fences are eventually repatriated or let go.

Related

Africa

UK and Europe

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:29
1
The former All Black scored a crucial try in side's 17-11 win over Racing.

Video: Ma'a Nonu links up with Bryan Habana to score silky team try against Dan Carter's Racing 92

2

Five people injured in South Auckland crash

00:28
3
A passenger was arrested after an incident on a United Airlines flight from Sydney to San Francisco, that had to be diverted.

Video: 'Do you wanna hear me ****ing yell? - video captures build up to flight being diverted to Auckland

02:24
4
It's thought the 84-year-old, who was a huge star in the 1950s and sixties, suffered a stroke.

'Your love and support means the world' - Carrie Fisher's daughter posts emotional response to loss of her mother, grandmother

5

Kayaker found safe and well after being reported missing in Northland


01:49
Auckland man Alex Asher has just set out to run and swim the entire length of the North Island's west coast.

Aucklander begins epic quest to run 1100km on roads, across rocks, trails, beaches and farmland

Alex Asher left Wellington's Wahine Memorial Park today, heading for Cape Reinga.

01:00
Slips are blocking highways and residents have been evacuated in the Ure Valley following Monday’s quake.

NZ dubbed 'the groundbreaker' after record 32,000 quakes in 2016

There were also 80,000 landslides, two tsunamis and a volcanic eruption.

02:19
A major tourist attraction is set to reopen, seven weeks after the 7.8 earthquake left Kaikoura and surrounding communities isolated.

Kaikoura whale watching boat set to sail in boost for quake-hit tourist town

A small section of the slipway has been dredged, allowing Whale Watch Kaikoura to load and unload passengers.

01:56
Three people have been killed already, bringing the holiday road toll to 18, topping off what police call a terrible year on our roads.

Holiday road toll rises to 18 after truck rolls in the Bay of Plenty

The accident happened at Thornton Rd at 12.30pm.


01:56
Three people have been killed already, bringing the holiday road toll to 18, topping off what police call a terrible year on our roads.

Boy, 12, in critical condition after campervan and car collide in Waikato

Three other people including a 13-year-old boy remain in hospital.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ