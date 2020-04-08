TODAY |

More than 1000 Australians, Kiwis stuck on Covid-19-stricken cruise ship in Uruguay to fly into Melbourne

Source:  AAP

More than 100 Australian and New Zealand residents aboard an Antarctica cruise ship anchored off the coast of Uruguay are expected to fly into Melbourne over Easter.

Sixteen New Zealanders are aboard the Greg Mortimer, where most passengers have tested positive for the illness. Source: 1 NEWS

Aurora Expeditions, the operator of the Greg Mortimer ship, has chartered a flight from Montevideo which is scheduled to arrive in Australia on Sunday, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade told AAP today.

Of the more than 200 people on the vessel, 96 are Australian passengers and crew, along with roughly 16 New Zealand citizens.

Five Australians have already been taken off the Greg Mortimer and hospitalised in Montevideo, DFAT said.

