 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

More than 100 students hurt during violent standoffs with police in Bangladesh, hospital says - but police deny anything happened

1 NEWS
Topics
World
Asia

More than 100 teens were reported to have been injured today after a standoff between police and students protesting against poor road safety in Bangladesh.

In the past week, students have been protesting in the country's capital Dhaka, demanding for safer road conditions after two teenagers, Diya Khanam Mim and Abdul Karim Rajib, were killed by a speeding bus.

Students have brought traffic to a standstill in the city, demanding justice for the two victims.

"We won't leave the roads until our demands are met ... we want safe roads and safe drivers," protester Al Miran told The Telegraph.

Today, protests have taken a violent turn in Dhaka's Jigatala neighbourhood.

Witnesses say police fired rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at demonstrators.

Many were injured and some were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

When asked about the violent confrontations, police denied they took action towards the students.

"It's not true. Nothing happened at Jigatola," Dhaka police spokesman Masudur Rahman told The Telegraph.

However, hospital reports suggest otherwise.

"We have treated more than 115 injured students so far since the afternoon," emergency ward doctor Abdus Shabbir said. 

"There have also been some cases of injuries consistent with rubber bullets.

"A few of them were in very bad condition," he said.

Students have been expressing an outcry for help on social media using the hashtag #RoadSafety.

"We all are feeling threatened here. We wanted a peaceful protest. We don’t want any trouble occurring around here. Yet rubber bullets were shot at our brothers," student Sabbir Hossain said.

The education ministry shut down high schools on Friday in an effort to quell the unrest.

Bangladeshi students shout slogans and block a road during a protest in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. Five days of protests by tens of thousands of students angry over the traffic deaths of two of their colleagues have largely cut off the capital Dhaka from the rest of Bangladesh, as the demonstrators pressed their demand for safer roads. (AP Photo/A. M. Ahad)
Bangladeshi students shout slogans and block a road during a protest in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Source: Associated Press
Topics
World
Asia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Sir Patrick Stewart as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation

Sir Patrick Stewart to reprise his role as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in new Star Trek series
2

Watch: There it is! Scott Robertson busts out trademark breakdance as Crusaders seal Super Rugby title
3

1080 protester injured after being run over by 4-wheeler on West Coast farm
4

PM Jacinda Ardern to set up notoriously drafty Premier House for the baby
5

Twenty-five fur seals found dead near Christchurch bay
MORE FROM
World
MORE
Steven Seagal speaks at a news conference, while attending an opening ceremony for a research and development center in Moscow, Russia.

Russia appoints Steven Seagal as envoy to 'facilitate' US-Russia relations
00:38
The rally organized by Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson was the third to roil Portland this summer.

Alt-right and 'Antifa' face off during large protest in US state of Oregon
A 747 Global Airtanker makes a drop in front of advancing flames from a wildfire Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, in Lakeport, Calif. (Kent Porter /The Press Democrat via AP)

California wildfires continue, thousands forced to flee their homes

Members of Wild Boars soccer team change clothes after marking the completion of their serving as novice Buddhist monks following their dramatic rescue from a cave last month in Mae Sai district, Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. The members of the boys' soccer team rescued from almost three weeks trapped in a cave in northern Thailand completed their time as novice Buddhist monks, undertaken to give thanks for their survival and to show their gratitude to all those who helped them. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Thai cave boys complete novice monkhood at Buddhist temple

Australian farmers offered help as destructive drought continues to bite

1 NEWS
Topics
World
Politics
Environment
Australia

Farmers will receive immediate additional financial support to help them and their communities fight one of the worst droughts of the past century.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull will return to a farm in Trangie in central NSW on Sunday to announce the AU$190 million new package that will also provide mental health services.

"We can't make it rain. But we can ensure that farming families and their communities get all the support they need to get through the drought, recover and get back on their feet," the government said in a statement.

The government had already extended the Farm Household Allowance scheme from three to four years, effective from 1 August.

That scheme will now provide two lump sum supplementary payments worth up to AU$12,000 for eligible households, Mr Turnbull has announced.

The government is also changing the assets test to allow thousands more farmers to access support in "recognition of the severity of this drought."

The new package follows a "listening tour" Mr Turnbull made in June where he visited the Miles' family farm.

The government says Sunday's announcement is just one phase its "continuing and enduring response to the drought."

Further longer-term measures to improve the resilience of rural communities to handle drought conditions are being developed across government.

Another phase will be announced in coming weeks.

Water in Lake Hume recedes during the 2007 Australian drought.
Water in Lake Hume recedes during the 2007 Australian drought. Source: suburbanbloke/Flickr/Wikimedia Commons
Topics
World
Politics
Environment
Australia
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
00:15
The Crusaders coach cut some serious shapes to celebrate his side's win over the Lions.

Watch: There it is! Scott Robertson busts out trademark breakdance as Crusaders seal Super Rugby title

Back-to-back champions! Crusaders add to Super Rugby dominance with final demolition of Lions

'Custodian courier' involved in largest ever importation of cocaine into NZ jailed for three years, eight months

Watch: Canadian far-right speakers talk about Māori rights in NZ and the Treaty – 'I don't believe in collective moral guilt'

Watch: Canadian far-right speakers blame threats of violence amounting to 'straight up terrorism' for Auckland event cancellation

Trump says US trade tarriffs are 'working far better than anyone ever anticipated'

AAP
Topics
World
Economy
North America

New York US President Donald Trump has defended his tariffs against China, tweeting that they had brought Beijing to the negotiating table.

"Tariffs are working far better than anyone ever anticipated," Trump tweeted, citing losses in the Chinese market.

He predicted that the US market will "go up dramatically" after the "horrible Trade Deals" are successfully renegotiated.

The US has already imposed tariffs on Chinese goods worth $US34 billion (NZ$50 billion), with further tariffs on goods valued at $US16 billion expected to follow. China has already retaliated against some of these measures.

China said on Friday that it would respond to threatened tariffs from the US with countermeasures of its own, and released a list of approximately 5200 US products worth a total of $US60 billion (NZ$89 billion) that would be affected by customs duties of between five and 25 per cent.

But China is somewhat limited with the extent of what tit-for-tat trade measures are at its disposal, as it exports far more goods to the US than it imports.

The expanding trade conflict is showing its first signs on the Chinese economy, which has already been slowing down this year.

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands during a news conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Trump’s trade battle with China will exacerbate relations with Beijing that are already fraying on several fronts as the U.S. takes a more confrontational stance and an increasingly powerful China stands its ground. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Source: Associated Press
Topics
World
Economy
North America