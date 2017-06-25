More than 100 people still missing after huge landslide in China

More than 100 people are still missing following a landslide in China.

The bodies of fifteen people have been recovered but 118 are still missing and hopes of finding survivors are fading.

More than 2500 rescuers with detection devices and dogs are looking for signs of life amid the rubble of huge boulders that rained down on Xinmo village in Sichuan province on Saturday morning.

It buried 1.6 kilometres of road and blocked a 2km section of a river as it completely wiped away the village, which was once home to 46 families comprising more than 100 people.