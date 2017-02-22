 

More than 100 people to be interviewed for investigation into deadly Melbourne plane crash

AAP

More than 100 people will be interviewed over the fatal plane crash at a Melbourne shopping centre that claimed the lives of five men.

An Australian pilot and four American tourists on a golfing holiday were killed when a light plane crashed in flames into a Melbourne shopping mall.
Source: 9news

The plane hit the Essendon DFO near the end of the local airport runway just moments after take offing off about 9am local time (NZT 11am) and metres from peak hour freeway traffic yesterday morning.

The four passengers and one pilot were killed but no one was injured at the DFO, where workers were getting ready for the stores to open at 12pm NZT.

Australian Transport Safety Bureau chief commissioner Greg Hood said the Beechcraft Super King Air veered left after take off and was engulfed in a fireball on impact.

The plane is believed to be a five person charter plane which had just taken off from the airport.
Source: Nine/Facebook/Braeden Lsn Kendrick

Investigators already have more than 100 witnesses to interview but want to hear from anyone else who either saw or filmed the crash.

They want to know, among other things, if the undercarriage was retracted or deployed,

"We're likely to be on site now for the next few days, before we move into the forensic examination of the evidence that we gather," Mr Hood told reporters today.

Pilot Max Quartermain and US citizens Greg Reynolds De Haven, Russell Munsch, Glenn Garland and John Washburn died in the accident that happened as they were flying to King Island to play golf. 

Grace Martin watched on in horror as a charter plane carrying five people to crash into a Melbourne retail outlet.
Source: 1 NEWS

Mr De Haven's sister Denelle Wicht said on Facebook that her "handsome athletic big brother" had died on his "once in a lifetime" trip with friends.

Victoria Police Superintendent Mick Frewen said agencies were working with the families to repatriate the bodies, which could not be retrieved from the wreckage until last night due to safety issues at the DFO.

"We're working with them privately to make as much happen as quickly as we can," Supt Frewen told reporters.

The plane appeared to suffer catastrophic engine failure moments after take-off, with the tragedy Victoria's worst aviation accident in 30 years.

