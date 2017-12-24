 

More than 100 dead in Philippines after storm triggers flash flooding, landslides

A tropical storm in the southern Philippines unleashed flash floods that swept away people and houses and set off landslides, reportedly leaving more than 120 people dead and 160 others missing, officials said.

More than 100 people were killed in the storm in the south of the country.
Source: Associated Press

Most of the deaths from Tropical Storm Tembin were in the hard-hit provinces of Lanao del Norte and Lanao del Sur and on the Zamboanga Peninsula, according to an initial government report on storm casualties.

Romina Marasigan of the government's disaster-response agency earlier said authorities have reported at least 75 deaths due to landslides and sudden surges of floodwaters but added those initial reports needed to be confirmed.

It's the latest disaster to hit the Philippines, which is battered by about 20 typhoons and storms each year, making the archipelago that lies on the Pacific typhoon belt one of the world's most disaster-prone countries.

A search and rescue operation was underway for more than 30 people swept away by flash floods in the fishing village of Anungan, Mayor Bong Edding of Zamboanga del Norte province's Sibuco town said by phone. Five bodies have been recovered so far in the village.

In this photo made from video by Aclimah Disumala, Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, villagers carry cross raging flood waters in Lanao del Norte, Zamboanga Pennisula, southern Philippines. A tropical storm has unleashed flash floods and set off landslides in the southern Philippines leaving dozens of people dead. (Aclimah Disumala via the AP)

A tropical storm has unleashed flash floods and set off landslides in the southern Philippines.

Source: Associated Press

"The floodwaters from the mountain came down so fast and swept away people and houses," Edding said. "It's really sad because Christmas is just a few days away, but these things happen beyond our control."

The rest of the deaths were reported in Lanao del Norte, where floodwaters from a mountain also swept away several riverside houses and villagers, and Lanao del Sur, police and officials said.

Lanao del Norte officials reported the highest death toll at 64 with 139 missing followed by Zamboanga del Norte province, where officials reported at least 29 storm deaths with 19 others missing. The storm left 21 dead and one missing in the lakeside province of Lanao del Sur, according to the Department of Interior and Local Government.

Thousands of villagers moved to emergency shelters and thousands more were stranded in airports and seaports after the coast guard prohibited ferries from venturing out in the rough seas and several flights were cancelled.

Tembin, known locally as Vinta, strengthened and picked up speed late Saturday (local time), packing maximum sustained winds of 105 kilometres per hour and gusts of up to 145 kph.

It struck the southern section of western Palawan province late Saturday (local time) and is forecast to blow away from the southern Philippines on Sunday toward the South China Sea.

