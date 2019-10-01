TODAY |

More than 100 dead as floods submerge major cities in India

Associated Press
More From
World
Asia
Weather News
Natural Disasters

Heavy rains have killed more than 100 people in central Uttar Pradesh and Bihar states over the past three days, Indian officials said today, as floodwaters submerged major cities, bringing them to a grinding halt.

Officials in Uttar Pradesh said that at least 79 people have died in the state since Saturday after it witnessed a heavy spell of retreating monsoon rains, flooding many areas.

In neighbouring Bihar, the death toll from the latest bout of rain mounted to 25.

India's monsoon season, which accounts for almost 75 per cent of the country's annual rainfall, begins in June and starts to retreat by early September, but heavy to very heavy rainfall has continued across parts of the country this year, triggering floods in many low-lying areas.

Bihar's capital, Patna, has been the worst-hit area, with waist-deep floodwaters across many streets. Authorities have deployed boats to rescue residents from the submerged areas.

While many have received tents from the government, others, including Ananju Devi, said they have not been given adequate aid.

"We are unable to cook any food. How can we? We are just sitting around and getting by somehow," Devi said.

The authorities have asked schools to remain closed until tomorrow as a preventive measure.

India's Meteorological Department said the intensity of rainfall over Bihar was very likely to abate.

People wade through a flooded road following heavy rainfall in Patna, India. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
Asia
Weather News
Natural Disasters
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:41
Aussie senator vows to fight 'absolutely disgusting' visa system for Kiwis living across Tasman
2
Watch as All Blacks prop Angus Ta’avao answers reporter’s errant phone during media conference
3
Wales' captain gives brilliant response after kissing teammate in victory celebration over Australia
4
All Blacks star Ardie Savea speaks about being away from family - 'I've cried because I miss my girls'
5
Manu Samoa winger shown red card after two illegal try savers against Scotland
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Repeat offender jailed over thousands of child sex abuse images found after Thailand holiday

Jeremy Clarkson blasts 'spoilt brat' climate change activist Greta Thunberg in opinion piece
01:47

Google street view goes underwater to bring one of Australia's largest reefs to the world
00:10

Wales' captain gives brilliant response after kissing teammate in victory celebration over Australia