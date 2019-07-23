More resources needed to fight Tonga's meth crisis

Tongan groups fighting the Kingdom's growing methamphetamine crisis are desperate for trained staff and resources to deal with addicts.

A national drugs policy is being drawn up with international help, however some say more immediate action is needed.

Psychiatric specialist, Dr Mapa Puloka says most of his patients are hooked on meth.

"It is the normal now and us here have to accept it's not going to go away soon, they love meth, they love cannabinoid."

He believes the only way forward is addiction treatment on an isolated island.

At village level police are teaching parents the danger signs.

However, as some police are involved in the drug trade, earning community trust is key.