More Pfizer doses arrive in Sydney after UK swap deal

Around 500,000 of four million Pfizer vaccine doses, part of swap deal with Britain, arrived in Sydney, as New South Wales state recorded 1,281 community infections and four deaths, authorities said on Monday.

The vaccine deal announced by Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday was made to bolster Pfizer doses and help protect Australians against a rapidly spreading outbreak of the delta variant.

The swap deal follows Australian deals with Singapore and Poland to address a short-term Pfizer shortage.

Morrison said the British shots would double Australia's Pfizer supplies in September.

The rest of the doses are expected to arrive in Australia throughout September.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said government modelling showed the number of Covid-19 cases were likely to peak in the next week.

Her government plans to triple the number of intensive care unit beds and staff in October when the number of patients are expected to peak.

"That is what the best modelling tells us at this stage but I do want to qualify that by saying that a number of variables are associated with that modelling," she said.

New South Wales and neighbouring Victoria state are in lockdown, with the latter recording 246 cases in the last 24 hours.