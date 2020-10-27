More people will die from Covid-19 if Trump administration doesn't share vaccine plans, Biden says

President-elect Joe Biden says that more coronavirus deaths will be the consequence of the Trump administration refusing to share its vaccine distribution plans with his incoming administration.

President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden. Source: Breakfast

Asked about the importance of obtaining such plans, Biden said today after a speech in Wilmington, Delaware, that “more people may die if you don’t coordinate.”

Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have spoken about the dangers of the Trump administration’s refusal to provide them with information and resources needed to ensure a smooth transition. President Donald Trump has continued to falsely claim he won the November 3 election, citing unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud.

Biden says a vaccine is vital to repairing nation’s economy, Biden says, “If we have to wait until January 20 to start that planning, it puts us behind.”