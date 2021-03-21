More heavy rain expected after one-in-50-year flooding forces thousands of Sydney residents from their homes

Thousands of residents are fleeing their homes, schools are shut, prison inmates are being evacuated and scores of people have been rescued as NSW is hit by once-in-a-generation flooding.

Street lights were under water in parts of western Sydney on Sunday as the flow- on effect of days of rain rushed to the coast, spilling over dams and breaching riverbanks.

Communities stretching up to the Queensland border can expect to spend weeks cleaning up after the floodwaters, which have knocked down trees, spread debris and washed away roads.

But first, more heavy rain is expected to continue until Wednesday.

Residents of North Richmond and surrounding centres west of Sydney were told to evacuate on Sunday as the Hawkesbury River flooded. Others at Eastern Creek and Windsor were prompted to leave before 3am and 9am today respectively.

The Bureau of Meteorology's Justin Robinson said the Hawkesbury Nepean Valley would experience its worst flooding since 1961, with the spilling of a full Warragamba Dam prompting concern.

Warragamba was hit by more than 150mm of rain in the 24 hours to 9am on Sunday, and more than 250mm over the past four days.

The Nepean River at Penrith could rise as high as 10 metres, while the river at Richmond and Windsor could peak around 16m today.

"It is one of the biggest floods we are likely to see for a very long time ... flood waters at Penrith are expected to then move downstream and impact those communities at North Richmond, Windsor, Sackville," Robinson said.

Sydney's CBD was drenched by 110mm of rain over the same 24-hour period, while 120mm hit Hornsby and 168mm reached Katoomba.

The bureau's Agata Imielska said the severity of rain hitting greater Sydney would ease from Sunday night, but the mid-north coast would continue to be drenched and inland NSW would be deluged from today.

Imielska said the NSW northwest slopes and plains would receive four times more rain in two days than the entire March monthly average.

Heavy rain is expected to hit the NSW south coast from Tuesday.

SES Deputy Commissioner Daniel Austin told the ABC the service was dealing with downed trees, power outages, clearing of debris and damage to houses.

The SES has responded to about 7700 calls for help since Thursday.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the Hawkesbury Nepean Valley flood could prompt an additional 4000 evacuations.

The federal government's natural disaster arrangements have been activated for 18 local government areas across NSW.

"We are envisaging a one-in-50-year event, yesterday we were hoping it would only be a one-in-20-year event," Berejiklian told reporters.

She rejected suggestions more water should have been released from the dam sooner, saying the volume of rainfall made it a moot point.

"You would've had to reduce the dam capacity to 20, 25 per cent," she said.

The rain and foul weather is being caused by a coastal low pressure trough combined with a strong high pressure system in the south.

Parts of Port Macquarie, Taree and nearby towns have also flooded in what Berejiklian on Sunday labelled a "one-in-100-year event" for the region.

Prisoners from Emu Plains Correctional Centre near Penrith were evacuated late on Sunday due to the threat of flooding.

Some 140 public schools will not open on Monday and the premier admitted infrastructure damage in some spots was profound.

Damage to homes and residences was also severe, SES commissioner Carlene York said on Sunday, but the Insurance Council of Australia said it was too early to estimate the repair bill.

Airfield flooding and a rough weather outlook has prompted the cancellation of all flights to and from Newcastle Airport until midday Wednesday.

Police suspended a search for a missing bodyboarder on Sunday afternoon after a man came forward claiming to be the person witnesses said disappeared in waters off Coffs Harbour. Investigations continue.

Strong winds have also caused damage, with a small tornado ripping through Chester Hill in Sydney's west on Saturday.