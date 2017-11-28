More disruptions as Bali volcano continues to spew ash

Travellers face another day of disruptions caused by the eruption of Bali's Mount Agung volcano.

Today's Qantas, Jetstar and Virgin flights to and from Bali have been cancelled due to an ash cloud created by the volcano, which scientists have predicted could become more active over coming days.

Other airlines are monitoring the situation and Denpasar Airport remains closed, while Indonesian authorities ordered 100,000 residents who live near the volcano to evacuate.

Passengers have been given the option of flying to other destinations including Phuket, Singapore, Fiji or Tokyo.