More disruptions as Bali volcano continues to spew ash

Source:

AAP

Travellers face another day of disruptions caused by the eruption of Bali's Mount Agung volcano.

Thousands of travellers including hundreds of Kiwis have been stranded by the closure on the international airport.
Source: BBC

Today's Qantas, Jetstar and Virgin flights to and from Bali have been cancelled due to an ash cloud created by the volcano, which scientists have predicted could become more active over coming days.

Other airlines are monitoring the situation and Denpasar Airport remains closed, while Indonesian authorities ordered 100,000 residents who live near the volcano to evacuate.

Passengers have been given the option of flying to other destinations including Phuket, Singapore, Fiji or Tokyo.

Australian travel insurance companies have also warned customers would only be covered if they bought policies up to nine weeks ago - before warnings were issued by the Indonesian government.

00:20
The volcano began hurling clouds of ash and gas into the atmosphere on the weekend.

Up to 100,000 evacuate as Bali volcano closes major airport
00:30
Authorities have raised the volcano alert to the highest level as Mount Agung threatens to erupt.

Watch: Spectacular footage taken by Kiwi woman shows ash pluming from volatile Bali volcano
02:04
The threat level's been raised after several small eruptions on Mt Agung over the weekend.

Frustrated Kiwi travellers stranded in Bali as volcano rumbles unsure of when they can leave

