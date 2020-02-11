More cases of coronavirus confirmed on quarantined cruise ship housing Kiwi passengers

Thirty-nine more cases of novel coronavirus have been found on the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined in Yokohoma, Japan.

The new cases brings the total number of infections found among passengers to 174.

There are still 11 New Zealand passengers onboard and it's unclear if any of them are among the new cases.

Two other New Zealanders on the cruise are in hospital in Japan being treated for the novel coronavirus after being confirmed to have contracted the disease.



According to NHK Japan news, a Japanese health ministry official who was conducting an inspection of the ship is one of those now infected with the virus.

The cruise ship Diamond Princess is anchored at Yokohama Port Source: Associated Press

Yesterday a New Zealand couple on the ship - known as James and Lulu - spoke to 1 NEWS of their ordeal.

"We would feel much safer back home than overseas, and now the biggest fear is if one of us has been diagnosed with the virus, they might separate us, and we don't want to be separated," Lulu says.

"That would be our biggest fear."