More anti-vax protests after Victoria ultimatum

Protesters have again taken to the streets of Melbourne, a day after the state government announced a big expansion of its mandatory Covid-19 vaccination requirements.



A police car in Australia (file). Source: istock.com

Premier Daniel Andrews on Friday issued an ultimatum to hundreds of thousands of Victorians: get vaccinated for Covid-19 in the next fortnight or risk losing your job.



All Victorian authorised workers must have their first vaccine dose by October 15 and a second by November 26 to keep working on site, as part of a new statewide mandate.



The requirement will cover retail workers, personal trainers, MPs, journalists, faith leaders, judges, police, lawyers, actors and professional sportspeople.



The October 15 deadline will not replace Victoria's separate vaccine mandate timelines for aged care, healthcare, freight, construction and education workers.



Demonstrators gathered in Melbourne on Saturday to protest mandatory vaccination and were again met by a heavy police presence.



Officers were seen tackling at least one protester to the ground and arresting them, before the group dispersed.



Victoria recorded 1488 new cases of coronavirus in the 24 hours to Saturday morning, and two men aged in their 60s from Hume and the Mornington Peninsula have died.



It comes as state treasurer Tim Pallas announced AU$196.6 million in cash grants for 70,000 businesses in Melbourne, Geelong and Mitchell, impacted by the construction shutdown from September 21 to October 4.



Eligible sole trader businesses will receive a one-off payment of $2,000, increasing to $2,800 for businesses with an annual payroll of up to $650,000, $5,600 for a payroll between $650,000 and $3 million, and $8,400 for $3 million to $10 million.



The industry has been closed for two weeks due to concern over rising case numbers, transmission and poor compliance at building sites, but it will reopen on Tuesday to workers vaccinated with at least one dose.

Pallas was critical of the federal government while making the announcement, saying "these grants would have been doubled if the Commonwealth had not refused to contribute to the Victorian construction industry".



"It is beyond reason or comprehension why this industry, which will struggle of course as a consequence of the challenges that they've had to confront over the last few weeks, are not getting the support that they would otherwise expect," he said.



He said NSW had received more than double the amount of Victoria's federal disaster payments, citing data released this week showing NSW received $6.15 billion compared to $2.40 billion for Victoria.

"At every step of the way throughout this pandemic, NSW has received a free kick from the prime minister for Sydney," Pallas said.



Meanwhile, there are 429 people currently in Victorian hospitals with Covid-19, a rise of 34 on Friday, with 97 people in ICU and 54 requiring a ventilator.



More than 70,000 Victorians were tested for the virus in the 24 hours to Saturday, and 36,878 vaccinations were administered.



There were 71 new cases reported in regional Victoria, as Shepparton and Moorabool begin their first day under a week-long lockdown to contain growing cases in those areas.

