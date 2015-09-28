 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Moon dust collected by Neil Armstrong could fetch millions at New York auction

share

Source:

Associated Press

Moon dust that Neil Armstrong collected during the first lunar landing was displayed today at a New York auction house — a symbol of America's glory days in space now valued at $2.7 million to $5.4 million.

A supermoon occurs when the moon makes its closest approach to Earth

Source: 1 NEWS

The late astronaut brought the dust and some tiny rocks back to Earth in an ordinary-looking bag.

It's one of 180 lots linked to space travel that Sotheby's is auctioning off July 20 to mark the 48th anniversary of the pioneer lunar landing on that date in 1969.

The moon dust is the first sample of Earth's satellite ever collected.

The bag has had a storied existence, a decades-long trajectory during which it was misidentified and nearly landed in the trash. About two years ago, it appeared in a seized assets auction staged on behalf of the US Marshals Service.

The owner, whose name has not been made public, purchased the treasure and sent it to NASA for testing.

After a legal tussle, a federal judge granted the owner full rights over the curiosity.

Other items on the block are Armstrong's snapshot of fellow Apollo 11 astronaut "Buzz" Aldrin standing on the moon, and a documented flight plan astronauts used to return to Earth.

Capping the sale is a touch of humour: The Snoopy astronaut doll that was the mascot of the Apollo 10 crew, at an estimated pre-sale price of $4,000 to $5,000.

Armstrong was the first man to walk on the moon. He died in 2012 in Ohio.

Related

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Christopher Tobin

Thousands raised for bus crash victim's family as his two youngest fight injuries

00:35
2
Roger John Hussey smiles at the camera as he prepares to take off from Kata Beach, south of Bangkok.

Aussie man filmed moments before fatal parasailing accident on Thailand beach

00:26
3
Cyclone strength winds have caused power outages and travel headaches in the capital this morning.

Wild weather! Wellington train battled the elements as huge waves crash over the tracks

04:25
4
Gale-force winds, heavy snow and torrential downpours lashed the region, cutting power to thousands.

Icy storm brings downpours, road closures and gales - more rain due tomorrow

00:23
5
The 57-year-old tourist was allegedly standing near a fence next to the airport on St Maarten Island in the Caribbean.

NZ woman thrown to her death by jet blast on Caribbean island


04:25
Gale-force winds, heavy snow and torrential downpours lashed the region, cutting power to thousands.

Icy storm brings downpours, road closures and gales - more rain due tomorrow

The polar blast continues to disrupt travel and bring treacherous conditions as it heads north.

03:19
St John's Sarah Manley is hoping to negotiate with the Health Ministry about getting first aid training into all schools.

'Lifesaving skills' - St John wants first aid as compulsory part of NZ school curriculum

St John's Sarah Manley says even pre-school aged children are capable of learning some first aid.

02:56
The capital could be hit with gale-force winds of up to 140km/h tomorrow.

Powerful winds batter Wellington but worse to come overnight with 140kmh gusts predicted

Heavy rain is also predicted for the lower North Island.


Snow, heavy rain and gales hit North Island overnight

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Raw video: Youth leader speaks of 'frightening' trip down Mt Ruapehu access road amid blizzard-like conditions

Some people will be spending the night up the mountain.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 