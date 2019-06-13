Monty Python actor Michael Palin receives knighthood

Monty Python actor Michael Palin has become a sir for his services to geography, travel and culture at a Buckingham Palace ceremony.

The comedy group Monty Python first debuted in 1969 on the BBC with the sketch comedy show Monty Python's Flying Circus.

The group consisted of six members Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle, Terry Jones and Michael Palin.

Palin, 76, told the BBC, "I'll probably be the only one [to get a knighthood]," adding that Cleese had previously turned one down.

Cleese, also known for his role Basil Fawlty in Fawlty Towers refused a CBE in 1996 and a peerage in 1999, but it is not known if he rejected a knighthood, according to the BBC.