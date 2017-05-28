 

The moment police escort Schapelle Corby through media scrum as she leaves Bali

Police shielded Corby’s vehicle as she drove down the road to the airport to catch her flight to Brisbane.
Asia

Team New Zealand sizzled to victory by over two minutes in the perfect start in Bermuda.

LIVE: BAR upsets Artemis, Team NZ set to face Oracle after crushing France

Watch: It's not even close! Team New Zealand annihilate France in America's Cup opener - next up Oracle!

Our US Correspondent Rebecca Wright has the latest on Team New Zealand's preparations.

Team New Zealand takes final spin before racing kicks off

The Broncos defence didn’t know what hit them after the Warriors ran 90m in 40 seconds to score.

Watch: Shaun Johnson caps off team try for Warriors after scintillating sideline run from Nicoll-Klokstad

The life of one person in Thames will never be the same again after winning Lotto's Powerball draw.

Are you $27m richer? Massive Lotto Powerball jackpot struck

Thankfully Theo, the owner of the home, and the elderly driver escaped injury.

'It was like an explosion' - homeowner in shock after out-of-control SUV smashes into home

Te Ha Tangata is an open invitation for people to sit down with those many of us walk past every day.

'I don't like being caged' – Wellington's homeless tell their stories in a bid to challenge stereotypes

Those who have been battling to get back to normal after the devastating flood are getting a helping hand.

'A hand up, not a hand out' – tradie army helping Edgecumbe's uninsured get back on their feet

Mike Shaw, assistant fire commander at Counties-Manukau says trying to put the fire out 'caused a few issues.'

Suspicious fire doused in South Auckland suburb of Takanini

