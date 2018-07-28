 

The moment the moon turned blood red

Associated Press
 Skywatchers around much of the world have been watching a complete lunar eclipse that is the longest of this century.

The so-called "blood moon," when it turns a deep red, is visible at different times here and in Australia, Africa, Asia, Europe and South America when the sun, Earth and moon line up perfectly, casting Earth's shadow on the moon.

The total eclipse lasts 1 hour and 43 minutes, with the entire event lasting closer to four hours.

Across Africa people turned to the sky, watching the reddish shadow slide up the moon's surface.

In Somalia, some hurried to mosques for special prayers often observed during lunar eclipses. In South Sudan, some dared to take photos in a war-torn country where using a camera in public is discouraged.

In Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa, people at an open-air restaurant admired a rare clear view during the rainy season, comparing a live NASA webcast to what they saw above. Then clouds rolled in.

"Dem yelebesech chereka," some murmured — Amharic for "blood moon."

"The reason that the moon turns red is because atmospheric scattering causes red light to pass through the atmosphere and the composition of the atmosphere can change if volcanic eruptions or forest fires occur," said Tom Kerss, an astronomer with the Royal Observatory Greenwich.

"And the density of dust increasing in the atmosphere can cause the moon to appear a particularly deep red, and indeed it has the same effect on our sunsets and sunrises."

In a special treat, Mars is also at its closest approach to Earth this week since 2003, making it appear bigger and brighter.

Excited skywatchers on social media shared photos of the bright planet just to the right of the moon.

North America missed out on today's lunar eclipse but can look forward to the next one on January 21, 2019, according to NASA.

Sky-watchers around the world have been treated to the longest lunar eclipse this century. Source: Associated Press
1 NEWS
Right about now, many New Zealanders lucky enough to have clear skies will be getting a chance to see a blood moon.

The moon will appear red in the morning sky in the rare celestial event called selenelion. Source: 1 NEWS

Down South will have the most amazing view to witness the rare celestial phenomenon called a selenelion.

A selenelion is when both the sun and moon appear just above the horizon at opposite points in the sky. 

Professor Richard Easther from the University of Auckland explained to TVNZ1’s Breakfast that a selenelion occurs when the moon is in Earth’s shadow but can still be seen from Earth.

Professor Easther agreed that the occurrence sounds impossible given that the sun, Earth and moon must be in a straight line but it occurs “because the light from the sun is bent a little bit by the Earth’s atmosphere, particularly when it’s close to the horizon.”

“The tricky thing is that every day the sun rises a little bit earlier and sets a little bit later that it really does.

“So that means the moon is kind of jacked up a little bit in the sky relative to where it is and the sun likewise is peeping up over the horizon a little early.

“It gives you a couple of minutes when both of them will be in the sky at the same time.”

Stargazers in Southland and Otago will have the best chance of seeing the celestial event few get to witness.

Three Hawaiian Airlines flight attendants are being credited with saving three girls from an apparent case of human trafficking on a flight to Honolulu.

There have been delays at Auckland Airport
Plane (file). Source: 1 NEWS

Hawaii News Now reports that flight attendant Wes Hirata saw an older Asian man boarding a flight out of Los Angeles with three girls and thought something seemed suspicious.

He alerted his fellow flight attendants.

When the trio looked at the passenger manifest, they saw that all the girls had the same name and one was underage.

The flight attendants alerted the captain who notified the operations centre and security.

The group of passengers was questioned when the flight arrived in Honolulu and deputy sheriffs referred it to the FBI as a human trafficking case.

