The moment a drone-mounted bomb interrupts Venezuela president's speech

More than 100 teens were reported to have been injured today after a standoff between police and students protesting against poor road safety in Bangladesh.
In the past week, students have been protesting in the country's capital Dhaka, demanding for safer road conditions after two teenagers, Diya Khanam Mim and Abdul Karim Rajib, were killed by a speeding bus.
Students have brought traffic to a standstill in the city, demanding justice for the two victims.
"We won't leave the roads until our demands are met ... we want safe roads and safe drivers," protester Al Miran told The Telegraph.
Today, protests have taken a violent turn in Dhaka's Jigatala neighbourhood.
Witnesses say police fired rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at demonstrators.
Many were injured and some were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.
When asked about the violent confrontations, police denied they took action towards the students.
"It's not true. Nothing happened at Jigatola," Dhaka police spokesman Masudur Rahman told The Telegraph.
However, hospital reports suggest otherwise.
"We have treated more than 115 injured students so far since the afternoon," emergency ward doctor Abdus Shabbir said.
"There have also been some cases of injuries consistent with rubber bullets.
"A few of them were in very bad condition," he said.
Students have been expressing an outcry for help on social media using the hashtag #RoadSafety.
"We all are feeling threatened here. We wanted a peaceful protest. We don’t want any trouble occurring around here. Yet rubber bullets were shot at our brothers," student Sabbir Hossain said.
The education ministry shut down high schools on Friday in an effort to quell the unrest.
Farmers will receive immediate additional financial support to help them and their communities fight one of the worst droughts of the past century.
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull will return to a farm in Trangie in central NSW on Sunday to announce the AU$190 million new package that will also provide mental health services.
"We can't make it rain. But we can ensure that farming families and their communities get all the support they need to get through the drought, recover and get back on their feet," the government said in a statement.
The government had already extended the Farm Household Allowance scheme from three to four years, effective from 1 August.
That scheme will now provide two lump sum supplementary payments worth up to AU$12,000 for eligible households, Mr Turnbull has announced.
The government is also changing the assets test to allow thousands more farmers to access support in "recognition of the severity of this drought."
The new package follows a "listening tour" Mr Turnbull made in June where he visited the Miles' family farm.
The government says Sunday's announcement is just one phase its "continuing and enduring response to the drought."
Further longer-term measures to improve the resilience of rural communities to handle drought conditions are being developed across government.
Another phase will be announced in coming weeks.