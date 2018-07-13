 

The moment bridge comes crashing down during demolition in Colombia

The Chirajara Bridge partially collapsed back in January killing nine construction workers.
This photo provided by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 12, 2018, shows porn actress Stormy Daniels. Daniels was arrested at a Columbus, Ohio strip club and is accused of letting patrons touch her in violation of a state law, her attorney said early Thursday. (Franklin County Sheriff's Office via AP)

US police officers who arrested Stormy Daniels during strip show will have their actions reviewed


Scotland will introduce the measure today, which makes it illegal to sell alcohol below certain price points, to help combat problem drinking.

Regular drinking in teenagers leads to future alcohol problems study finds

Income thresholds, visa limits and stand-down periods are included in the changes.

NZ work visas hit record high despite immigration changes

Alana-Rae and Jamie Ray Laulu are thought to have had a life-threatening immunodeficiency that affects one in a million children.

Samoan family heartbroken after losing two babies to rare genetic condition following MMR jabs - 'Living the nightmare all over again'

In this undated photo released by Royal Thai Navy on Saturday, July 7, 2018, Thai rescue team members walk inside a cave where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been trapped since June 23, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand. The local governor in charge of the mission to rescue them said Saturday that cooperating weather and falling water levels over the last few days had created appropriate conditions for evacuation, but that they won't last if it rains again. (Royal Thai Navy via AP)

'I was a little bit nervous' - Kiwi diver involved in rescue of Thai cave boys admits he felt stress of world watching


Northland College in Kaikohe was called a ghetto by its principal, now it’s been fixed up and faces new challenges.

Makeovers considered for 'deteriorated' and 'substandard' schools

"It's clear that a lack of visual appeal can have a negative impact on the decisions parents."

'We're not heroes' - British diver insists they were just doing their jobs in cave rescue of 12 Thai boys

The diver who first found the boys says "we're very relieved that they're all alive".

More than 20,000 nurses hit picket lines, demanding a better offer from health bosses.

Nurses return to work as national strike involving close to 30,000 ends

Crowds of nurses hit the streets to protest the district health boards' latest pay offer while more than 5000 nurses remained on duty for patient safety.

Corin Dann talks to Local Government New Zealand President David Cull about two big financial challenges facing councils - climate change and ageing infrastructure.

Q+A Business Podcast: Climate change and ageing infrastructure, big financial challenges facing councils

Corin Dann talks to Local Government New Zealand President David Cull.

1 NEWS has learned the Ngāti Hine Forestry Trust will profit hugely from the tax payer investment, and critics argue it's not a good look.

Government's multi-billion dollar provincial growth fund will make big money for one of its benefactors

