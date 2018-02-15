 

The moment Australia's PM announces Barnaby Joyce will be taking personal leave from Parliament

Mr Joyce, Australia's deputy PM, won't fill in for Malcolm Turbull while he is overseas.
00:29
1
A student told CNN suspect Nicolas Cruz "always had guns on him".

Florida school shooting, 17 dead: 'When that teacher came back, she was absolutely covered in blood' - student's chilling account

2

First clear image of Florida mass shooting suspect, Nikolas Cruz, who allegedly killed 17 students

3
Clarke Gayford with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

'Call her the anti-Trump' - Jacinda Ardern's Vogue article released

4
A family reunites following a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. (John McCall/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Photo Gallery: Images of disbelief and heartbreak after ex-student opens fire on school kids, killing 17, injuring dozens of others

5
Police emergency scene

Elderly woman on mobility scooter dies following collision with vehicle in Tauranga

First clear image of Florida mass shooting suspect, Nikolas Cruz, who allegedly killed 17 students

Details from ex-classmates are emerging of "crazy" ex-Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School kid who was into his guns.

00:29
A student describes rushing through Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School as police apprehended the gunman who killed 17.

Watch: 'I saw two girls probably dead in the hallway' - student's chilling account of chaos during Florida school massacre

The teenager recounts rushing through classrooms, not knowing which way to safely shelter.

00:18
Student's video gives frightening first-hand account inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Graphic video shows terrified students huddled down as Florida gunman unleashes hail of bullets during deadly shooting

Student's video gives chilling first-hand account inside the high school, where 17 were shot dead by an ex-student.

00:29
A student told CNN suspect Nicolas Cruz "always had guns on him".

Florida school shooting, 17 dead: 'When that teacher came back, she was absolutely covered in blood' - student's chilling account

Parkland (where the shooting took place) with a population of 31,000, was named Florida's safest city last year.

01:20
Taufatofua says Cyclone Gita won't affect "the heart of the people".

'We will rebuild' - Tongan flag bearer Pita Taufatofua shares touching message for cyclone-hit Tonga from Winter Olympics

Taufatofua says Cyclone Gita won't affect "the heart of the people".



 
