'Mom, dad, there's a bear in my room' – bear crashes through boy's bedroom window

A huge crash jolted 11-year-old Zach Landis awake in his Anchorage home, but it soon became clear it wasn't a human intruder or his sisters playing a trick on him.

A black bear had broken through the garden-level window of Zach's tiny bedroom and was whimpering like a scared dog in the room.

Zach screamed, and the man-sized animal bolted out the window and disappeared, the boy recalled Friday about the June 27 encounter at his home on a large, thickly wooded lot.

The boy scrambled over the shattered glass and ran upstairs to tell his parents.

"Mom, Dad, there's a bear in my room," he blurted.

His mother, Alisa Landis, told him he just had a bad dream and that he could sleep with her and his father.

No, no, no, it was a bear, Zach insisted, adding the animal had climbed out the window. At that point, his mother said, it must be an intruder.

His father, Jon Landis, went downstairs to check and found the shattered window.

"Call 911," he shouted.

No one was hurt, just shaken up. The bear left claw marks in the room, as well as black hair and a few smudges of blood.

Plus, the animal smelled like a wet, dirty dog and left behind a powerful stench.

"The odor lingered for hours," Alisa Landis said.