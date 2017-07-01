 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


'Mom, dad, there's a bear in my room' – bear crashes through boy's bedroom window

share

Source:

Associated Press

A huge crash jolted 11-year-old Zach Landis awake in his Anchorage home, but it soon became clear it wasn't a human intruder or his sisters playing a trick on him.

In the middle of the night, an 11-year-old Alaskan boy had a terrifying encounter with a Black Bear.
Source: Alaska Dispatch News

A black bear had broken through the garden-level window of Zach's tiny bedroom and was whimpering like a scared dog in the room.

Zach screamed, and the man-sized animal bolted out the window and disappeared, the boy recalled Friday about the June 27 encounter at his home on a large, thickly wooded lot.

The boy scrambled over the shattered glass and ran upstairs to tell his parents.

"Mom, Dad, there's a bear in my room," he blurted.

His mother, Alisa Landis, told him he just had a bad dream and that he could sleep with her and his father.

No, no, no, it was a bear, Zach insisted, adding the animal had climbed out the window. At that point, his mother said, it must be an intruder.

His father, Jon Landis, went downstairs to check and found the shattered window.

"Call 911," he shouted.

No one was hurt, just shaken up. The bear left claw marks in the room, as well as black hair and a few smudges of blood.

Plus, the animal smelled like a wet, dirty dog and left behind a powerful stench.

"The odor lingered for hours," Alisa Landis said.

It was the latest encounter between bears and humans this summer in the nation's largest state, including four maulings in the past two weeks.

Related

North America

Animals

01:51
Bond entertained millions of children around the world.

Michael Bond, creator of globe-trotting Paddington bear, dies after short illness

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Queen B is taking home birth to a whole new level.

Beyonce and Jay Z's twins' names revealed

00:29
2
The fullback was among several All Blacks to turn the Government House lawn into training pitch for children.

Motorists urged to stay off the roads in parts of the South Island as heavy rain sets in

00:30
3
One woman and the gunman are dead after a former hospital employee went on a shooting rampage at a New York hospital.

Doctor forced to resign over sexual harassment allegations goes on shooting rampage at US hospital

00:36
4
Armav Sharma received the maximum possible score when he took the notoriously difficult Mensa test.

'I had to guess a few questions' – Meet the 11-year-old who has a higher IQ than Einstein

00:38
5
The former broadcaster says in her younger days drinking was ‘a source of pride’.

Hayley Holt, Green Party candidate, opens up about her relationship with alcohol on TVNZ1's Sunday

00:29
In the middle of the night, an 11-year-old Alaskan boy had a terrifying encounter with a Black Bear.

'Mom, dad, there's a bear in my room' – bear crashes through boy's bedroom window

In the middle of the night, an 11-year-old Alaskan boy had a terrifying encounter with a Black Bear.

00:31
A large contingent of media were jostling to get video and photos of President Trump with the President of South

'You guys are getting worse' – President Trump tells off press during photo op scuffle at White House

A large contingent of media were jostling to get video and photos of the two leaders.

Queen B is taking home birth to a whole new level.

Beyonce and Jay Z's twins' names revealed

The couple have reportedly trademarked the twins names.

00:14
Two people are in critical condition in hospital after the plane they were on crashed into a highway in California.

Video: The moment a small plane crashes into a US motorway and bursts into flames

Two people are in critical condition in hospital after the crash.

Back to Basics: How to organise a healthy lunch box for school

This week our columnist Lydia Harvey gives some helpful tips on tackling that daily task parents wish they could avoid - packing the school lunch box.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ