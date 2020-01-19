From modern face of British royalty to quitting – the journey of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Two years ago Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seen as the new modern face of British royalty, now a resolution has been reached for them to step down from royal duties.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The seriousness of their relationship was shown when photos of the pair were released in September 2017, while Meghan was still working and living in Toronto.

Their engagment was then announced in December.

Four days later in Nottingham they attended their first engagement together.

In February 2018 Meghan joined William, Kate and Harry on stage as a soon to be Royal Patron.

Millions around the world watched their wedding in May 2018.

By Januray 2019 Meghan was pregnant, with their son Archie.

In June it was revealed the Sussexs would leave the Royal foundation, setting up their own instead. The split led to rumours of conflict between Harry and William.

During their holiday in South Africa in September it was clear they were struggling with the glare of the spotlight.

In an interview in South Africa Meghan expressed how unhappy she was with constant media speculation.

"It's not enough just to survive something right, that’s not the point of life you've gotta thrive, you've gotta feel happy," she said.

The interview hinted to what was to come and how unhappy the couple were with their royal role.

Their shock announcement came earlier this month.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," the couple said in a statement.

Under the arrangement they will step back from all royal and military duties and will not use their royal titles.

They will also no longer receive public funds.