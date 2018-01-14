Model girlfriend of UKIP leader suspended following racist messages about Megan Markle

The girlfriend of Ukip leader Henry Bolton has been suspended from the party after reportedly making racist remarks about Meghan Markle.

UKIP leader Henry Bolton with 25-year-old girlfriend Jo Marney. Source: Twitter / @Jo_Marney

Jo Marney, 25, whose relationship with the 54-year-old party chief emerged earlier this month, sent a series of messages to a friend in which she made offensive comments about Prince Harry's fiancee and black people, according the Mail on Sunday.

Mr Bolton, whose relationship with Ms Marney is under investigation, has not commented on the messages, although he took to Twitter in the early hours of Sunday morning to deny other allegations about their relationship.

A Ukip spokesman told the Press Association Ms Marney had been suspended from the party.

Ms Marney has apologised "unreservedly" for the "shocking language" she used in the messages.

"The opinions I expressed were deliberately exaggerated in order to make a point and have, to an extent, been taken out of context. Yet I fully recognise the offence they have caused."

Ukip party chairman Paul Oakden said he decided to suspend Ms Marney's party membership immediately after he was made aware of the messages.

"Ukip does not, has not and never will condone racism," he told the MoS.

Ms Marney's suspension from the party comes as Mr Bolton faces an investigation by senior Ukip officials into his private life that may have consequences for his future as party leader.

Mr Bolton left wife Tatiana, 42, who gave birth to their second daughter at London's St Pancras station in 2016 after going into labour on a train, before his relationship with Ms Marney emerged.

On her Twitter profile Ms Marney describes herself as a model, actor and journalist, as well as a Brexiteer.