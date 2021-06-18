Mixing Covid-19 jabs generates strong immunity - research

The mixing of Covid-19 vaccines Oxford/AstraZeneca and Pfizer is found to trigger strong immunity against the virus, according to new research.

A tray of Pfizer vaccines. Source: Associated Press

The study, published by the Oxford University, found that getting a dose of Pfizer followed by AstraZeneca or vice versa induced high concentrations of antibodies against the spike protein of the virus when doses were given four weeks apart.

Professor Matthew Snape, associate professor in paediatrics and vaccinology at the university, and chief investigator on the trial said: "The Com-COV study has evaluated ‘mix and match’ combinations of the Oxford and Pfizer vaccines to see to what extent these vaccines can be used interchangeably, potentially allowing flexibility in the UK and global vaccine rollout.

"The results show that when given at a four-week interval both mixed schedules induce an immune response that is above the threshold set by the standard schedule of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine."