Mixed reactions from church to High Court vindication of Cardinal George Pell from sex abuse convictions

Sydney's Catholic archbishop says Cardinal George Pell has been vindicated by the High Court and called for the pursuit of the high-profile figure to end.



Cardinal George Pell (file photo). Source: 1 NEWS

Australia's Catholic bishops acknowledged Cardinal Pell's acquittal will be devastating for many people, but welcomed by those who believe in his innocence.



Sydney Archbishop Anthony Fisher was among those welcoming Cardinal Pell's release and exoneration by the High Court, which overturned his child sexual abuse convictions.



"I ask that the pursuit of him that brought us to this point now cease," Archbishop Fisher said.



"The cardinal's vindication today invites broader reflection on our system of justice, our commitment to the presumption of innocence, and our treatment of high-profile figures accused of crimes."



Archbishop Fisher acknowledged some people would struggle with the court's decision, saying it may reopen the wounds of abuse survivors.



"But justice for victims is never served by the wrongful conviction and imprisonment of anyone," he said.



Victorian parish priest Andrew Hayes said he did not share the relief felt by Cardinal Pell and the many churchgoers who felt vindicated.



"My concern is less about what happens to Catholic clergy in the courts and more with what happens for the thousands of people we broke," the Ararat and Stawell priest said in a Facebook post.



"We broke them because we thought that illegal rape was only immoral.



"We broke them because we were immature in so many ways, and then were vested with a dysfunctionally isolated authority."



Australian Catholic Bishops Conference president and Brisbane Archbishop Mark Coleridge said the court outcome would be welcomed by many, including those who have believed in the cardinal's innocence throughout the lengthy process.



"We also recognise that the High Court's decision will be devastating for others," Archbishop Coleridge said.



"Many have suffered greatly through the process, which has now reached its conclusion."



Archbishop Coleridge said the court result did not change the church's commitment to child safety and "a just and compassionate response" to child sexual abuse survivors.



Melbourne Archbishop Peter Comensoli again said he believed Cardinal Pell.



"My own sense was that I had an understanding of the man and my knowledge of him - when he said he was innocent, I accepted that," Archbishop Comensoli said.



"But I also accepted the processes of our courts, and that has come to its conclusion."



Hobart Archbishop Julian Porteous said the High Court's decision vindicated Cardinal Pell's consistent claims that he was not guilty.



"I am grateful for the professional and exacting legal review of the convictions by the High Court," Archbishop Porteous said.



Ballarat Bishop Paul Bird said the case had divided opinions in legal circles and the general community, and particularly in his diocese because of Cardinal Pell's early connections there.



"Now that the highest court in the land has given a judgement, I hope this will bring some sense of resolution to all those affected by the proceedings," Bishop Bird said on Tuesday.

