Mitt Romney calls for Republicans to accept Biden won election 'fair and square'

Republican Senator Mitt Romney says it's time for his party to disavow the "big lie" fueled by US President Donald Trump and his supporters that the election was fraudulent.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill today, the Utah Senator said that lie continues to divide the country, and he called that "a real problem."

"As long as we continue to pretend like the lie is something other than a lie, then the nation will be divided," Romney said.

"I do believe that it's important for us as Republicans in particular to point out that the big lie is simply that - a lie. That Joe Biden won the election, fair and square," he said.

Romney, who was the only Republican senator to vote to convict Trump during his last impeachment trial, has not said how he will vote in the upcoming trial.