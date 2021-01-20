TODAY |

Mitt Romney calls for Republicans to accept Biden won election 'fair and square'

Source:  Associated Press

Republican Senator Mitt Romney says it's time for his party to disavow the "big lie" fueled by US President Donald Trump and his supporters that the election was fraudulent.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Republican Senator says it’s important his colleagues say Joe Biden won fair and square. Source: Associated Press

Speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill today, the Utah Senator said that lie continues to divide the country, and he called that "a real problem."

"As long as we continue to pretend like the lie is something other than a lie, then the nation will be divided," Romney said.

"I do believe that it's important for us as Republicans in particular to point out that the big lie is simply that - a lie. That Joe Biden won the election, fair and square," he said.

Romney, who was the only Republican senator to vote to convict Trump during his last impeachment trial, has not said how he will vote in the upcoming trial.

But he said he hopes the Senate can balance providing "the justice that would be anticipated in an impeachment trial" with quick confirmation of President-elect Joe Biden's Cabinet nominees.

World
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Biden picks transgender woman as assistant health secretary
2
Immigration adviser ordered to pay $10k after family's residency dream ruined
3
Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell says Trump 'fed lies' to mob about election
4
When will quarantine end? PM’s first Facebook live of 2021 answers tricky questions
5
Clothes belonging to missing Wellington kayaker found on seabed
MORE FROM
World
MORE

US federal court strikes down Trump climate rollback, saying administration acted illegally

UK’s health secretary self-isolating after being 'pinged' by Covid-19 tracer app

Biden picks transgender woman as assistant health secretary

Thai court gives record 43-year sentence for insulting king