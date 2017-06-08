 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Mistrial declared in Bill Cosby sexual assault case after jury fails to reach unanimous decision

share

Source:

Associated Press

Bill Cosby's trial on sexual assault charges ended in a mistrial today after jurors failed to reach a unanimous decision in a case that nevertheless helped destroy the 79-year-old comedian's image as "America's Dad."

Rebecca Wright gives Seven Sharp a glimpse of the intensity surrounding the Bill Cosby sexual assault trial.

Source: 1 NEWS

Prosecutors vowed to try again, declaring the woman who accuses Cosby of drugging and molesting her at his Philadelphia-area home in 2004 is "entitled to a verdict."

The jury deliberated more than 52 hours over six days before telling a judge they couldn't agree on whether The Cosby Show star sexually violated Temple University employee Andrea Constand after giving her pills that left her woozy and unable to say no or fight back. The judge then declared a mistrial.

Cosby's team declared victory and went on the attack.

"Mr. Cosby's power is back. It has been restored," said Andrew Wyatt, his spokesman.

Cosby's wife of 53 years, Camille, slammed prosecutors for bringing the case to court, calling District Attorney Kevin Steele "heinously and exploitively ambitious" in a statement released after court adjourned. She also attacked the judge, the accuser's lawyers and the media.

"How do I describe the judge? Overtly arrogant, collaborating with the district attorney," said her statement, which was read by Wyatt and tweeted by her husband.

Cosby himself didn't comment. He remained stoic as the judge declared a mistrial, while Constand doled out hugs to her mother, prosecutors and some of the other women who say the TV star drugged and abused them.

Mr Steele said he's disappointed the jury was unable to agree on the charges, but vowed to put Cosby on trial again.

Ms Constand "has shown such courage through this, and we are in awe of what she has done," Mr Steele said. "She's entitled to a verdict in this case."

In a statement, her lawyers thanked the prosecution for taking her case and said the trial had "given a voice to the many victims who felt powerless and silenced."

Cosby's career and good-guy image were already in tatters by the time his chief accuser took the stand and described how Cosby gave her pills and then penetrated her with his fingers as she lay paralysed on a couch, unable to tell him to stop.

But the jurors clearly struggled with their verdict, telling the judge on day four they were at impasse.

Judge Steven O'Neill instructed them to keep working toward a unanimous decision.

Today, they came back and told O'Neill they were hopelessly deadlocked.

It wasn't immediately known how many jurors wanted to convict and how many wanted to acquit.

The judge sought to comfort the jurors, at least one of whom fought back tears, calling their epic deliberation "one of the more courageous acts, one of the more selfless acts that I've seen in the justice system. ... I feel bad for all of you, I really do."

He reminded prosecutors and the defence that "a mistrial is neither vindication nor victory for anybody."

It was the only criminal case to arise from allegations from more than 60 women that cast Cosby as a serial predator who gave drugs to women before violating them.

He did not take the stand in his own defence, leaving it to his attorney to argue Cosby and Constand were lovers sharing a consensual sexual encounter.

Lawyer Brian McMonagle told jurors that while Cosby had been unfaithful to his wife, he didn't commit a crime.

Related

North America

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:28
1
The Oracle skipper did so well to get his side back into the contest. Then it went wrong.

Watch: Thriller! Team NZ, Oracle neck-and-neck until late blunder lets Burling fly to second straight victory

00:29
2
The Kiwis got their quest for the America's Cup underway in style, beating Team USA by 30 seconds.

Watch: Perfect start! Team New Zealand blow out Oracle in crushing America's Cup race one victory

00:30
3

Watch: Team NZ hold off Oracle in absolute thriller to post second straight win on America's Cup Day One

00:30
4
Thick fog shrouded the scene near Netherton last night after the fatal two car collision.

Video: Emergency services work at scene of Waikato crash in which four people were killed

00:28
5
The Oracle skipper did so well to get his side back into the contest. Then it went wrong.

Watch: Blunder! The moment Jimmy Spithill orchestrates magical Oracle comeback – then crew blow it with rookie mistake

00:28
The Oracle skipper did so well to get his side back into the contest. Then it went wrong.

Watch: Thriller! Team NZ, Oracle neck-and-neck until late blunder lets Burling fly to second straight victory

Re-live a morning of high drama as Team NZ incredibly put Oracle to the sword, with two convincing wins on day one of the America's Cup match.


00:33
Five members of his family haven't been heard from since the fire at Grenfell Tower.

'You only get one set of parents' – grieving brother, son seeks answers on missing family following London fire tragedy

Five members of his family haven't been heard from since the fire at Grenfell Tower.

02:26
Tongans on a special seasonal work scheme allegedly plied underage girls with drugs and alcohol before sex.

Tonga's Prime Minister apologises to Bill English following revelations seasonal workers exchanged alcohol and drugs for sex with teens

1 NEWS revealed the behaviour last night.


Opinion: Actions of Tonga's Prime Minister have been 'disgraceful and hypocritical' and it's time for him to step down with grace

Barbara Dreaver says Akilisi Pohiva once had the courage of a lion.


04:21
NZ has rated poorly when it comes to youth suicide according to a recent report by UNIFEC.

Government needs to 'prioritise children' to bring down youth suicide rate

NZ has rated poorly when it comes to youth suicide according to a recent report by UNICEF.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ