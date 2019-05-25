TODAY |

Missouri Governor signs restrictive abortion bill with exception for 'emergencies' - but not rape victims

Associated Press
Missouri Governor Mike Parson has signed one of the nation's most restrictive abortion bills, banning the procedure on or beyond eight weeks of pregnancy.

The legislation includes an exception for medical emergencies, but not in cases of rape and incest.

The ban is set to take effect August 28 unless it's blocked in court. A legal challenge is expected.

Under the law, doctors face five to 15 years in prison for violating the eight-week cutoff.

Parson defended the lack of exceptions as he spoke to a group of abortion opponents gathered Friday (local time) for the bill signing in his Capitol office.

"Is it a terrible thing that happens in those situations? Yes it is. ... But the reality of it is bad things do happen sometimes. But you have two months to decide what you're going to do with that issue, and I believe in two months you can make a decision," he said.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri said it was exploring "all options, including litigation, to block the law from going into effect."

The organisation's state legislative and policy director, Sara Baker, in a statement said the bill is "unconstitutional, and it must be stopped."

Missouri Governor Mike Parson signs one of the nation's most restrictive abortion bills. Source: Associated Press
